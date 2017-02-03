By

The Fairfield Bay Outdoor Adventure Group will travel to the Tyler Bend camp ground along the Buffalo River to hike one or more short trails on February 13. We will leave the Little Red parking lot at 9 a.m. and stop for brunch before starting the hike .

The primary trail we will hike is the River Overlook Trail . This is a 1.1 mile loop trail. This trail begins at the Collier Homestead parking area at Tyler Bend. The loop trail leads to the historic Collier homestead and to several Buffalo river overlooks. The hike will generally be an easy hike .