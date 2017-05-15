Osage Point Production is back on Track

By

Mike Lester

It’s a great feeling to be back in full production mode again. This week the framers returned and are moving very fast. Our schedule is for them to finish by Friday, May 19th. Mechanical and Electrical rough-ins will start the end of next week, as well. Roofing, weather permitting, is scheduled to start Monday, May 22nd. Insulation and drywall systems are scheduled to start Monday May, 29th. Things are definitely heading in the right direction for having a unit ready by August 1st.

The on-site sewer extension is wrapping up and should complete by the end of May.

The bid for installing curb, gutter, and asphalt for Osage Point Drive is due June, 20th.

Other news this week included having a Realtor/Builder meeting to walk through the new Product and Color Selections room at the office of Ozark Resort Homes located at 14469 Hwy 16 East just outside the front gate of Fairfield Bay. The Realtors reviewed information on the units and were instructed on how to assist their clients in making color and product selections for their unit. When you have a minute, you are welcome to stop by our office, located in the Hillcrest Plaza building, and look at the new Products Display room for the Osage Point Townhomes.

We are truly thankful for our local support and partners in this project.