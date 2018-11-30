Osage Point Luxury Townhomes

Ring the Bells

The holidays bring with it happy memories as old friends drop by to share some holiday cheer, and new neighbors hear, “welcome, come on in!” Ring the Bell and come on in to a home filled with laughter, Christmas music and the inviting smell of gingerbread.

EXTRA GIFTS of JOY

• Hot Chocolate by the fire. The comfortable, welcoming and open floor plan allows you to move from room to room spending the season surrounded by family and friends, , Use the outdoor patio with cozy firepit and ring in the season.

• What better gift that to customize your new home? Have a big family that loves an extra play room or plan to have frequent visitors during the holidays? A 3rd bedroom or a game room can be developed into the project from the very beginning!

• Staying Warm as the Temperatures Cool. And when the cold temperatures start to set in, rest comfortable knowing that Osage Point didn’t forget that either. Save yourself time, effort, and hassle in dealing with heating and cooling system maintenance during this busy time. Osage Point installed an electric 15 SEER Lenox HVAC system and dehumidification system with 10-year warranty, including a touch screen thermostat and the Lenox iComfort option to control your heating and cooling system from your smartphone.

CELEBRATE ALL SEASON in The Bay

TREES, TREES, TREES!

Head to Festival of Trees, December 4th – December 14th. The Trees will be on display in the Conference Center from 9am until 4pm each day. Families are encouraged to bring cameras and capture their special holiday photos! Explore this special forest of trees and leave inspired and ready for the season. Each Christmas tree is decorated from its starry tiptop to its blanketed base. No two are alike and range from whimsical to traditional! Be sure to cast a ballot for your favorite. And while you’re there, look for the special donation box to help local families in need with your local food bank donation.

Activities All Year ‘Round

With the cooler weather, it doesn’t slow down the activities bustling around Fairfield Bay. Take a stroll through Ed Lemon Park to see the winter wonderland that has taken residence. And of course, Ring in the New Year at the Conference Center, with Midnight Express Band playing till the ball drops!

During this beautiful time of year take a drive down the tree lined road ways to see all that is offered. Let us help you find the home of your dreams at Osage Point in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas. For an affordable, moderate price and savings for years to come, call us today at 1-844-99-OSAGE (1-844-996-7243) or visit OzarkResortHomes.com. And Learn more about the amazing lifestyle that awaits you at Fairfield Bay, Arkansas.