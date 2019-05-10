Organization of the Month

The HART Center Miracle

The Fairfield Bay Fitness Center, Inc., known locally as The HART Center, is also known as “the Miracle on the Bay,” a dream that came to life on January 15, 2002, after five years of planning and hard work. Its creation is known as “the miracle,” because the 23,000 square foot, $2,000,000 + facility is located in a resort/retirement community of less than 2,500 citizens.

Do you wonder how this was achieved? It is a unique story. There were seven initial investors known as “The Magnificent Seven.” This group came up with a three-phase plan to bring the club to life. The first phase involved attaining funds, agreements, and gifts in kind from the community, Fairfield Resorts Inc. and the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. The second phase involved Timeshare memberships and finally phase three involved the sale of stock. Approximately $600,000 of stock has been sold to community investors at $1 per share.

This very basic overview helps to explain “the miracle”, accomplished by those seven people. These were the movers and shakers: Bill Lynch, Charles Graham, Jim White, Dick Meraz, Martha and Joe Ludwig, and Keith Wingad. But they would be the first to tell you that they and the project had the support and gifts of many entities leading to its success.

The commitment of Wyndham Resorts to The HART Center is a major factor in its continued success. The list of other business entities and individuals is endless, but just as important to the start-up and longevity of the Hart Center.

At one point in time, The HART Center had a debt of over one million dollars. This debt occurred because of constructions costs and replacement equipment, such as the purchase of a new pool pack unit and a major pool leak.

Under the leadership of The HART Center board and business manager, Skip Joers, this debt has been cut to approximately $60,000. The goal of the board and the staff of The HART Center are to be debt free in 2020. The current board members are: Tom Lang, Diana Goodwin, Shirley Floyd, Jan Dewey, Ken Schuette, Leisa Watkins, and Jacob Smith.

The faces of The HART Center are the ladies at the front desk, led by Gera McChesney, who has been with The HART Center for over ten years. Barbara Wagner, Lisa Burgess, and Ashlyn Roddenberry make up the rest of the counter staff. They can suggest the best type of membership for both individuals and families. They are also our in-house experts for people who want to become members of the Silver Sneakers and Silver n Fit programs.

Fitness Coordinator, Chris Matthews, is responsible for most classes. He also conducts orientation for new members on proper equipment use. Chris can also give personal training.

The HART Center Aquatic Center features a competitive size swimming pool, a therapeutic hot tub, and a day sauna. There are ten classes of aquatic exercise every week. The pool can also be rented for special events. The Aquatic Center also gives specialty training for beginning swimmers.

The HART Center also has a walking track, a basketball ½ court, a multi-purpose meeting room, women’s and men’s locker rooms. The Center has a comprehensive list of workout equipment available to enhance your workout routine. Names you know and trust like Cybex and Reebok can be found at The HART Center. In addition to quality equipment and a trained staff to assist you with your cardiovascular and aerobics workout program, you will also enjoy such luxuries as multiple color televisions stationed overhead as you work out and a clean locker room to store your gear while you work out.

Classes are scheduled Monday through Friday in Aquacise, Adult Athletics, Silver Fit, Geri-Fit, SilverSneakers Classic, Kai Yoga, Restorative Yoga, Yin Yoga, Pickleball, Zumba, and PiYo with Allie, Kathi, Desiree, Belinda and Heather leading individual classes. Call 884-7777 for more information.

Previous articles of the Fairfield Bay News provided some information obtained for this article.