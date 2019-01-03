Organization of the Month

Women With A Purpose

A WOMAN WITH A PURPOSE, Sandie Cloud, a businesswoman from Mountain View, founded Women With A Purpose (WWAP) in early November 2018. Her reason? An opportunity to get to know people when she moves to Fairfield Bay and, specifically to get to know and support women in business. The group of women who are becoming fast friends, currently varies in size from six to thirteen (depending on individual schedules) when they meet for lunch at 12:30 every Wednesday at a restaurant owned and/or operated by “a woman in business.” They have met at Bogies at Mountain Ranch, Renee’s near the Marina, Beach2Bay in the mall, The Dock at the Bay, and Poblano’s. Since Poblano’s is closed on Wednesdays, the group meets on Monday of that week.

The name, “Women with a Purpose” was actually a name just spilling out of someone’s heart one day at lunch. But, now as women are prone to do, their discussions reveal that they are open to discovering projects that will allow them to share their expertise, talents and caring for their fellow human beings. So far, they delivered toys that were donated in the big box at Dollar General in Fairfield Bay and they passionately support the Blessing Box in the mall located between the new Salons, Etc..and Beach2Bay. The purpose of the Blessing Box is to allow people to donate food or new and “gently used” items of clothing, shoes, etc. while allowing another person to take needed items from the box…no questions asked, no money needed, no records kept. This is a year-round project…not just Christmas, so think outside the box. Think of earmuffs, diapers, batteries, the possibilities are endless!

You are welcome to join this eclectic, inspiring group of women. Just give Sandie a call at 870-405-7322 or look on Facebook at WomenWithAPurpose-WWAP where you’ll find listings of the weekly restaurants for their lunches. They will take a break during the Christmas holidays, but will start meeting again in January. In the meantime, take a personal look at Sandie Cloud.

Sandie and her husband Tom looked all over north Arkansas for a special place to slow down their personal lives, at the same time allowing them to successfully downsize their business to a more manageable pace. They are currently the “mom and pop” owners of “For Mother Earth” on the square in Mountain View. A multi-sensory experience awaits you when the shop opens in the Fairfield Bay mall. Remodeling is underway in part of the space formerly occupied by the Eagle Bank. The Cloud’s will move to Fairfield Bay on January 3, then will start moving items to the shop to organize for the grand opening on March 20, 2019. We wish “Women With A Purpose” and “For Mother Earth” success in the future!