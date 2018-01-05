Organization of the Month

Front Row: Jerry Eades, Evelyn Eades, Betty Spencer, Linda Ann Rogers, Diana Huie, Wilma Payne, Bobbye Bennett. Second Row: Susie Neighbors, Helen Dobbins, Carl Wiley, Dortha Borecky, Debra Collings, Marion Smith. Third Row: Peggy Rose, Andy Andregg, Barbara Sisson, Linda Chandler, Janie Fullilove. Fourth Row (Top Row): Lloyd Holley, Kristi King, Fred Espinosa, JoAnn Holley, Carol Davis, Mr. Deaton

Ozark Health Auxiliary

Ozark Health Medical Center Auxiliary was established in 1998 with a membership of six.

In 2001 joined the Arkansas Hospital Auxiliary Association with a membership of eight.

Our Mission Statement:

“The auxiliary exists for the sole purpose of furthering the aims and objectives of the Ozark Health Inc. in ways approved by the hospital Board of Directors and the Administration. Along with the hospital/nursing home, our mission is to help provide the best possible care for patients while promoting good health. Auxiliary membership is the most effective means yet developed for channeling the energy of citizens in the community who, by voluntary association, wish to support their hospital/nursing home by contributing time, talent or money. It is thus an entity having a distinctive mission that cannot be duplicated by any department or any other organization within the hospital/nursing home. There is no substitute for the hospital/nursing home Auxiliary.”

Currently we have 25 active members and 5 on leave for a total membership of 30.

Donations made for 2016 $24146 Scholarship -0- Hours 7750

2015 $15816 Scholarship $1000 Hours 8606

Hours from 1998 through 2014 total 100,793

Our Gift Shop is open 10:00 – 3:00 Monday through Friday and some weekends.

We staff the main entrance to the hospital as well as the out-patient entrance.

We staff the Chemo Department on Wednesday’s.

We help with Bingo and other activities in the Nursing Center.

We staff fundraisers and cook for our annual Valentine Bake Sale and Christmas Bake Sale.

If you are interested in helping just drop by the gift shop and pick up an application.