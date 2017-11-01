Organization of the Month

VFW Auxiliary Program

The VFW Auxiliary started with a small group of women who wanted to serve veterans. Today, we have over 470,000 male and female members and more than 4,000 Auxiliaries representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Membership in the VFW Auxiliary is open to women and men. It is an excellent way to show your support of America’s veterans. If you are a member, we encourage you to work with us to improve the lives of America’s veterans, active-duty military and their families and communities across this great nation. Your membership dues support the VFW Auxiliary’s original objectives by supporting the Veterans of Foreign Wars, serving veterans, active-duty military and their families, and spreading patriotism nationwide. If you are not a member, we invite you to visit our regular monthly meeting on the first Tuesday of every month at 3 p.m. at the VFW Post #4513 on Highway 330 in Fairfield Bay or call Auxiliary President, Patti Leitner at 501-884-4994.

AMERICANISM PROGRAM: Americanism is an unfailing love of country, loyalty to its institutions and ideas; eagerness to defend it against all enemies; undivided allegiance to the flag; and a desire to secure the blessings of liberty and posterity.”

HOSPITAL PROGRAM: VFW Auxiliary members have been working to meet the needs of hospitalized veterans in VA Medical Centers and other medical facilities since the organization’s inception in 1914. Auxiliary members volunteer more than 875,000 hours annually; one in eight members volunteers through the Hospital Program.

LEGISLATIVE PROGRAM: VFW Auxiliary members are instrumental in assisting the VFW pass or block legislation that impacts veterans and their families. Each year, members contact legislators to share our views regarding such legislation with them and invite them to share their positions on veterans’ issues; we hold legislators accountable for honoring America’s promises to our nation’s veterans.

SCHOLARSHIP: The VFW Auxiliary is proud to offer and participate in scholarship contests that promote patriotism; assist students in furthering their education and help students reach their full potential.

VETERANS & FAMILY SUPPORT: Veterans, active-duty military, and their families often face unexpected challenges and the VFW Auxiliary is here to assist them in their time of

Need. Since it’s founding in 1914, the VFW Auxiliary has worked tirelessly to offer financial and moral support to those who need it most.

YOUTH: The VFW Auxiliary works to teach our nation’s youth the skills to become responsible adults through serving our country, communities, veterans and active-duty military. We engage youth in positive volunteer experiences and believe every young person can find a place to serve that will improve their lives, as well as the lives they touch. Youth groups can be recognized for their efforts and service projects honoring our veterans and assisting active-duty military and their families. Great traditions and citizenship start at an early age. We recognize these bright young citizens for their good work to ensure these activities become a part of their daily lives.