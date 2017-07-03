Organization of the Month

By

Wear & Share

County and the surrounding area through the sale of clothing, furniture, bedding, small appliances and kitchen and bath items. Wear & Share also responds to requests for aid after natural disasters such as tornados, fires and floods.

Wear & Share is fortunate to be able to help needy people by making annual Wear & Share began in December 1995 as a non-profit Ecumenical organization brought together by Rev. Glen Nagel of the Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian in Fairfield Bay to continue the work of Project Share whose corporation was being dissolved by Barb and Cleve Hewett.

A board of directors elected by six churches in Fairfield Bay. The six incorporating churches were Cornerstone Evangelical Church, Fairfield Bay Baptist Church, Faith Lutheran Church, United Methodist Church, Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian and St. Francis Catholic Church.

The Wear & Share Thrift Store is located at 2941 Highway 330 South, Shirley, Arkansas. The mailing address is P.O. Box 1081 Fairfield Bay. The building was purchased from the Project Share Corporation and has been paid for in full. The building has been expanded three times. An addition to the building was added for in-take and was paid in full in July 2001. Further additions have been paid for, providing a much larger and better work area. In 2013 the store got a face-lift and total reorganization in the shopping area, making shopping easier.

Clients are referred to Wear & Share by the Department of Human Services (DHS), area churches and pastors and the fire and law enforcements agencies, enabling Wear & Share to provide services to residents of Van Buren monetary gifts to such non-profit organizations as the Animal Protection League, Fairfield Bay Library, Food For Life, Main Street Kids, The Call, Care Caps, Van Buren County Aging Program, Van Buren County Literacy Council, and the Arkansas Boys Ranch. In addition, Wear & Share helps support foster children and others in need through DHS and offers single parent scholarships to be used to further education.

A new recycling program was started in 2011. What we recycle is reused once again. It is sent to Texas and from there, goes all over the world.

Diana Lamb is the manager, assisted by Pat Morris and 36 willing, unselfish volunteers. Want to volunteer? We welcome you! Come see us. We’re open Tuesday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.