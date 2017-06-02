Organization of the Month

By

TOPS Club

There is an option in town to help residents of the Greers Ferry Lake area realize a healthier lifestyle. It’s two chapters of the TOPS Club, Inc., the short name for “Take Off Pounds Sensibly”, a nonprofit weight-loss support organization. Weekly meetings are held at The Hart Center in Fairfield Bay on Mondays at 9:00 a.m. and Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. Experience for yourself the weight-loss support and wellness information for which TOPS is well-known.

“At TOPS, we understand that losing weight is a journey. It is the consistent encouragement, understanding, and strength from others who are struggling with similar issues that makes this organization, so impactful,” says Marcia Dohn, Coordinator. “I encourage anyone seeking an affordable, informative, ongoing, weight-loss support program to experience the power of TOPS.”

TOPS Club Inc. is the original weight-loss support and wellness education organization founded more than 65 years ago, TOPS is the only nonprofit, noncommercial weight-loss organization of its kind. TOPS offers tools and programs for healthy living and weight loss which combines support from others at weekly chapter meetings, healthy eating, regular exercise, and wellness information. TOPS Clubs have about 170,000 members-male and female, age seven and older- in more than 10,000 chapters throughout the United States and Canada.

Visitors are welcome to attend their first TOPS meeting free of charge. Membership is affordable at just $32 per year, plus nominal chapter fees. For more information or to find a chapter to attend when you’re on vacation, view www.tops.org or call 800-932-8677.