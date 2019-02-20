Open Burning Rules in Fairfield Bay

The Fairfield Bay Fire Department is often asked about the rules and regulations that apply to open burning in the City and unincorporated areas assigned to the Fire Department. There are certain rules and regulations that are statewide and some that are locally adopted, all pertaining to fire and life safety, conservation and/or air pollution control.

Burn bans are sometimes confused as to their origin. In the City of Fairfield Bay and the unincorporated areas protected by Fairfield Bay Fire Department, we often activate a burn ban while other portions of Van Buren or Cleburne counties may not be under a burn ban. The locally applied burn bans are driven by the fact that we have a great deal of exposure to property damage and life safety with many residential buildings built in what is referred to as the “wildland urban interface”, or in other words, structures in the forest. Since our risk is generally greater than the rest of the county, we activate burn bans more conservatively. The Arkansas Fire Prevention Code allows the local fire official to do so. There are 13 signs around the area that indicate that a burn ban is in place. However, the signs may not be in place if the burn ban is just for 1 or 2 days. Locally applied burn bans are automatically in place when there is a Lake Wind Warning for the area or when the Haines Index reaches level 4. Both of these factors are activated by the National Weather Service.

Here are some of the common questions and answers regarding open burning:

What can I burn? The State Law limits open burning to vegetation. You cannot burn household waste, paper, cardboard, lumber, construction debris or other items not considered as vegetation. Leaves, brush and tree trimmings are permitted. There are exceptions, however they require a special permit from the State and those permits are very difficult to obtain. You must have a permit to burn at any time. The State does not permit local authorities to authorize the burning of anything except vegetation, so please do not ask your fire department to authorize anything other than vegitation.

When can I burn? Burning is permitted any day between sunrise and sunset at times when a burn ban is not in effect. Fires must be completely extinguished by sunset.

Where can I burn? The Arkansas Fire Prevention Code prohibits any open burning within 50 feet of a structure, combustible fence or vehicle (including campers, RV’s, etc.). There are two exceptions in the Code. First, if the burning is in a metal container with solid sides (such as a metal drum), the burn can take place within 15 feet of any structure, combustible fence or vehicle. The second exception allows burning within 25 feet of a structure, combustible fence or vehicle IF the burn pile is no larger than 3 feet in diameter AND no more than 2 feet high.

Can I have a camp fire? Recreational fires are allowed as long as they meet the second exception noted above. That is, they must be no more than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height. The recreational fire must be no closer than 25 feet to a structure, combustible fence or vehicle. Recreational fires MAY be allowed during locally initiated burn bans. I should be noted that burn bans activated by the County Judge or the State do not allow any burning and that includes recreational fires. You can find out from the Van Buren County Communications Center (501-884-6005) or the particular campground office.

Do I have to be present during the burn? All open burning must be attended by a responsible adult. In addition, the person(s) attending the fire must have a water source, rakes or tools to control the potential spread of the fire. If a fire ever gets out of control, call 9-1-1 to initiate a fire department response. If there is a change in conditions that threaten to spread the fire, use of common sense would dictate that you put your fire out.

How do I get a burn permit? If you want to burn, contact the Van Buren County Communications Center at 501-884-6005 BEFORE you burn. Provide the location and time frame for the fire. They will advise you regarding any special conditions or burn bans that apply at that time. You must renew the burn permit each day that you want to burn. You are responsible for compliance with the applicable rules and regulations. Fines can be levied for failure to comply. Also, the Arkansas Fire Prevention Code authorizes the fire department to extinguish any fire that creates or adds to a hazardous condition or when a permit has not been obtained.

Worthy of note is the fact that some residents have respiratory issues that are complicated by smoke from an open fire. Being a good neighbor in these cases may entail deciding not to burn or being sure to let your neighbors know about a potential open burning prior to igniting the material.

We live in a beautiful part of the world, truly integrated into the forest and landscape. Part of living here is involves the responsibility to be “firewise”. Using your best judgement and complying with the regulations will go a long way toward preserving our homes and the wonderful rural environment around us.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact the Fairfield Bay Fire Department at 501-884-6004. Since the Department is a volunteer agency, we may not be in the office, so just leave a message.

Douglas Forsman

Fire Chief