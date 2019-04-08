One Woman Show of Nouveau Artist at Fairfield Bay Library

Donna Buercklin with one of her unique paintings

Donna Buercklin had no experience painting until attending two “paint parties” in December 2018. Once the paint brush hit the surface, she fell in love with the act and art of painting. Retiring April 2018 after almost 16 years at Eagle Bank, Buercklin uses her time to enjoy and explore painting on gourds, canvas, burlap, pallet wood and barn wood. View the 35 unique pieces displayed in the FFB Library to join her world of creativity and joy. Support this up and coming Artist by viewing her one woman exhibit and bringing a piece of her enchanting work into your home. Sales of three designated pieces will be donated to support the library.Graduating from Stuttgart High School, the Artist moved to Heber Springs in December 1978 and to Greers Ferry in March 1995 when she married Glenn Buercklin. The couple have five grown children, 12 grandchildren and two great grandsons. Buercklin has enjoyed sewing, quilting and crafts in general for many years which honed her grasp of composition and color.