Obituary; William “Bill” R. Riggs Jr.

William “Bill” R. Riggs Jr., 79, passed away Friday, January 4, 2019 at his home in Fairfield Bay.

He was born July 26, 1939 in Long Beach, California to the late William R. Riggs Sr. and Florence Marvel Riggs. Bill graduated from Dermott High School in 1958 and maintained a close relationship with high school friends, known as the “Hot Springs boys” until his death. Bill worked for General Motors for thirty-two years before retiring in 1997. After retirement, Bill Enjoyed traveling in his motorhome with his wife of fifty-eight years, Dorothy Riggs. Bill also enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Indian Hills Country Club in Fairfield Bay.

Bill was generous to many people, a trait that he passed on to his children and grandchildren. Bill was also proud lifetime member of the Masons and a member of the Shirley church of Christ.

Bill leaves behind two children and their spouse, Jerry and Terrine Riggs and Michelle and Kenny Potts; grandchildren, David Riggs (Ashli), Robert Riggs (Sara) and Avery Potts; great-grandchildren, Luke and Ellie Riggs, Rosalind and Maeve Riggs; two siblings and their spouses, Simon and Wilma Riggs and Ann and Victor Kagen and numerous nephews and nieces. Bill remained close to two cousins, Duane Gaither and wife Linda and Sharon Massey.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home in Jonesboro.

A graveside service to celebrate his life will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Oaklawn Cemetery in Jonesboro with Jerry Riggs officiating. Interment will follow.

