Obituary: Wanda Faye Brown Barnett

Wanda Faye Brown Barnett, 86, of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, December 8, 2018. Born February 28, 1932 in Alton, Illinois to the late Everett and Laura Jones Brown. Wanda was a Military Wife and a homemaker. The Barnett family traveled across the United States and abroad, including Europe and the South Pacific with the United States Air Force. A few years after her husband’s death, Wanda moved to Texas to live with Dick and Patti and spent her summers in New Mexico with Gary and Deb until she was unable to travel any longer. Wanda moved into Indian Rock Village in 2008 where she resided until her death. Wanda was of the Pentecostal faith; she enjoyed bowling, darts, puzzles, Bingo and traveling.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Patricia Anne Leitner of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, Debra Kay and husband, Gary Zoelzer of Clovis, New Mexico; grandchildren, Norman Zoelzer, Stephanie Duncan, Joseph Zoelzer, Brian Leitner, Chris Leitner; great grandchildren, Jack Leitner, Sam Tanner, Milo Leitner, Alissa Duncan; several nieces, nephews, friends and other family members.

Wanda is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Earl Barnett; siblings, David Brown, Elvis Brown, Junior Brown, May Butler; son in law, Dick Leitner.

A memorial service will be held Monday, January 7, 2019, 2 p.m., at the Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church with Pastor Steven Frazier officiating. A fellowship will follow the service.

The family would like to send a big “Thank You” to all the Indian Rock Village staff, especially Mickie, Renea, Stephanie, Gina and all the loving and caring Health Care Aids.

A very special “Thank You” to Jaime Lewis and Alycia Raines for giving Wanda special love and care.

