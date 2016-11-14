Obituary: Ruth Henley

By

Ruth Henley of Fairfield Bay, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2017. She is survived by her husband, Bill Henley of Fairfield Bay, her daughters, Debbie Geer of Longview TX, Brenda Cotton of Shreveport, LA and Jeanie Sanders of Hot Springs, AR. The funeral service will be held in Longview, TX on Friday, November 18, 2017.