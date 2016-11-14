Ruth Henley of Fairfield Bay, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2017. She is survived by her husband, Bill Henley of Fairfield Bay, her daughters, Debbie Geer of Longview TX, Brenda Cotton of Shreveport, LA and Jeanie Sanders of Hot Springs, AR. The funeral service will be held in Longview, TX on Friday, November 18, 2017.
Obituary: Ruth Henley
November 14, 2016 By 1 Comment
Comments
Ruth was a very sweet lady and I am honored to have counted her as one of my friends. Ruth was a member of the Van Buren County Master Gardeners and faithfully put in her work hours as long as she was able. She will be greatly missed. My prayers and thoughts go out to the family. May God bless and comfort you in this time of sorrow..