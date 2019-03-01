Obituary: Rubina (Ruby) Ester Griff

Rubina (Ruby) Ester Griff Krimm passed February 13, 2019. She was born to Emilia and Virginio Griff on April 11, 1923 in Lava Hot Springs Idaho. Ruby always said, “Lava was a nice place to grow up”. She spent the early part of her youth in town then moved to the family farm. She graduated from Lava Hot Springs High School in 1941 then went to work as a telephone operator in Wendover Field UT where she met and married Lt. Joseph C. Krimm.

After WW II, Joe and Ruby moved to Baltimore MD where their son Joseph was born. Soon afterwards, they moved to Upland, CA where their daughter, Susan was born. While in Upland, Joe and Ruby started and operated a telephone answering service for doctors in the local area.

In 1951, Joe was recalled to the Air Force and Ruby and the family moved with him to many locations over the next three decades. They typically spent three years in each place and wherever they went, Ruby enjoyed art and took art classes. She began oil painting in the Philippines, followed by studying art and painting in Washington DC, southern and northern California, Belleville IL and Greenwood MO. She was a member of the Kansas City Art League. This widespread exposure to diverse artists gave her a distinctive outlook that is evident in all her paintings.

Ruby’s career included owning her own business in Greenwood, MO as a buyer and seller of original art. The business began when she found a small run down barn and remodeled it, naming it the Art Barn. She provided framing services to local artists and sold antiques, she and Joe had collected over the years. Her shop had the largest selection of antique frames in the Kansas City area.

The Krimms retired to Fairfield Bay in 1987 and soon bought a pontoon boat. Together, they enjoyed many cruises with friends around Greers Ferry Lake. She and Joe also enjoyed swimming in their “endless pool” It was not exercise as much as fun for them. Ruby was an expert seamstress fashioning clothes and creative hats for herself. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and preparing healthy meals for her family and friends. Ruby was an active member and former treasurer of the NCA Artist League, past President of the local Audubon Society and held various positions at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Ruby commissioned a statue of St. Padre Pio in honor of Joe who had personally met Padre Pio while serving in Italy during World War II.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, sisters, brother, grandson, and husband of 62 years, Joseph Champion Krimm. She leaves a son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Linda Krimm, Dallas, daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Tom Lochmann, Houston, two grandsons and their wives, Joey and Amy Krimm, Scott and Zoey Lochmann, one granddaughter and her husband, Kristin and Thomas Schulze, and seven great grandchildren: Britney and Brooklyn Krimm, Kassandra, Alexandra, and Lincoln Schulze, Quincy and Nolan Lochmann. She is missed by her family and friends.

A Vigil will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 and a Funeral Mass will be held at 11: a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

