Obituary: Rota Glynn Walker

By

Rita Glynn Walker, age 93, of Greenbrier and Conway Arkansas, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 surrounded by friends and family. She was born Rita Lourdes Tuppen in Buffalo, New York March 7, 1924. She was granddaughter of William J “Fingy” Conners, publisher of the Buffalo Courier newspaper. In 1998 she was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, James L “Jimmy” Walker. Rita and Jimmy had been previous residents of Pine Bluff, El Dorado, Little Rock, Greers Ferry, and Fairfield Bay, Arkansas. Rita is survived by three of her four children: James L Walker II, of Marstons Mills, Massachusetts, Robert C Walker and Dr. Ruth L Thomas, both of Little Rock. She was predeceased by one daughter, Carol Ann Anderson, also of Little Rock, and a graduate of the Arkansas School for the Blind and the University of Central Arkansas. Rita counts among her offspring seven grandchildren: Lora Dawn Greene, Christy Magoon, Terry Nelson, Nathan Walker, Laura Terranova, Kevin Walker, and Angela Walker. There are 12 great grandchildren. Rita was always ahead of her times, from being a professional photographer and working mother in the 1950s, an early adopter a personal computers and video recorders, and eventually mastering most mobile devices including checking Facebook daily. She loved to play bridge, travel, follow world events, and save money. Her career included press photographer for a Miami newspaper, time on the staff at the Pine Bluff Commercial, special education teacher in Stuttgart and Little Rock, Arkansas, and counselor with Arkansas Social Services. In celebration of her life a memorial service will be held at Holiday Hills United Methodist Church, 8824 Edgemont Rd., Greers Ferry, Arkansas at 10 AM July 22, 2017. Interment will be at Shiloh Crossroads Cemetery alongside her husband and daughter.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Holiday Hills Methodist Women, Shriners Hospitals for Children, or to honor Carol Ann’s memory The Smile Network.

Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc