Obituary: Robert Michael Habelitz

Robert Michael Habelitz, 73, was born on January 24, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri and passed from this life on March 6, 2019 in Springdale, Arkansas.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Markie Kline.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marjorie (Mobley) Habelitz of the home, one daughter, Christa Macnear-Habelitz, of Conway, Arkansas, five sons; Jeffery Habelitz and wife Jennifer of Kansas City, Missouri, Bobby Brouse and wife Robin of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Robert Habelitz and wife

Melissa of Clinton, Arkansas, David Habelitz and wife Kim of Shirley, Arkansas, Brian Habelitz and wife Jessica of Trenton, Missouri, 21 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.

A memorial visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas.

For online guestbook, www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton