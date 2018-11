Wright, Patrick March 17, 1929 – Jan 27, 2018 Age 88, of Fairfield Bay, AR, formerly of Glenwood, IA and Omaha, NE passed away in Phoenix, Arizona. Preceded in death by parents, John W. and Francis A.; sister, Hester Ann Phelps; daughter Becca Ann Jolkovski. Survived by wife, Jean; sons: James C. and wife, Linda; John P. and wife, Melanie; and six grandchildren. Private services were held.