Obituary: Nancy Jean Roost

Nancee Jean Roost, age 84, of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, passed away on May 17, 2019. Born on November 5, 1934 in Sioux City, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late William and Irene Dagle Abker.

Nancee and her husband Frank moved to Fairfield Bay in 1988 coming from Chadron, Nebraska, where she was the treasurer for the B.P.O.E. Does in Chadron, Nebraska, a member of the B.P.W., the Catholic Ladies in Chadron, Nebraska, the Altar Society – St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, VFW Auxillary in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas and the Fairfield Bay Fireman’s Auxillary.. She was a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Frank Roost, her siblings William, Donald, Betty, Tom, Mederise and Daryl.

She is survived by her children Cyndie Gray and her husband Dan of RIchmond, Missouri, Karen Larsen and her husband Richard of Chadron, Nebraska, Frank Roost and his wife Shannon of Rapid City, South Dakota and Wendy Higginbotham and her husband Bill of Searcy, Arkansas, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Roost is also survived by her other relatives and many friends.

A Rosary will be held at 6:00pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with a Memorial Mass following on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 9:00am with Fr. Luke Womack officiating.

Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc

