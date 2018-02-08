Obituary: Mary Lou Modesitt Clem

Mary Lou Modesitt Clem died on January 31, 2018 at the Unity Health Hospital in Searcy, Arkansas, while in hospice care. She died due to complications following major surgery on January 16th.

She was born in Paxton, Illinois February 4, 1943 to the late Dale and Rosemary Modesitt of Bloomington, Indiana. Her parents moved the family to Bloomington when she was a child. She also lived in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, for 37 years.

Mary Lou was the valedictorian of the 1961 Bloomington High School class. She earned both a B.A. and Masters Degree from Indiana University. She taught math and science at Dyer Junior High in Bloomington and after moving to Searcy, Arkansas, in 1973, she taught in both the Pangburn and Searcy School Systems. She taught a total of 20 years before retiring in 1986 from the Searcy School System due to health issues.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Mark Modesitt, who lived in California.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Donald E. Clem, of Searcy, one daughter, Cindy Lynn Penn, of South Carolina, Lewis (Leslie) Modesitt, of Martinsville, Indiana, two step sons, James Earl Clem of Kentucky, Gary Joe (Cindy) Clem of Oklahoma, two grandsons, Marcus (Anna) Penn of Missouri, Aaron (Kim) Penn, of Arkansas, and six great-grand children.

There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held for the family and special friends. Interment was held at Woodland Memorial Park at Fairfield Bay, February 3, 2018. Burial arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home of Heber Springs, Arkansas. www.olmstead.cc