Obituary: Lynn L. Harshbarger

Lynn L. Harshbarger, 85, of Indianapolis, Illinois and Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2019. He was born on January 17, 1933 to Blanch and Leveret Harshbarger. Lynn and his wife Patricia enjoyed 37 years of marriage and had 4 sons, Robert, Stuart, Timothy, and Patrick. After Patricia’s death in 1997, he married Sandra Campbell of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, enjoying an additional 20 years of marriage.

Lynn grew up in Indianapolis graduating from Shortridge High School before earning his undergraduate degree and Air Force 1st Lt. Commission at Miami of Ohio University. Upon graduation, he proudly served in Iceland where he flew Rescue and Recovery missions. After faithfully serving his country, Lynn began his career as a Stockbroker, then President of Sky Harbor airport, before starting and successfully operating his own bank supply sales business for more than 30 plus years. In retirement, he served as the President of the Fairfield Bay Community Club for several years.

He was a loving father and husband who enjoyed his family, auto racing, sports, and lake boating where he loved to enjoy a fine scotch just before dusk, referring to this as the best time of day.

Lynn was a faithful member of Second Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis and Presbyterian Kirk of the Hills in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas. Lynn is survived by his wife Sandra, his sister Janet Carr, his sons Robert, Timothy, and Patrick, his 9 grandchildren Heather, Katie, Olivia, Karsten, Annika, Casimir, Adele, Spencer and LeJehn Harshbarger, and 2 great grandchildren Tinsley and Cameron.

There will be a Memorial Service followed by a luncheon at the Presbyterian Kirk of the Hills located at 250 Dave Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, 72088 on Tuesday, January 15, at 11 a.m.