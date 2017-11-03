Obituary: Dorothy Anne Pippin “Dottie” Vaughan

Dorothy Anne Pippin “Dottie” Vaughan, 85, of Greers Ferry, AR passed away on October 24, 2017. Born October 11, 1932 in Knoxville, TN, she was the daughter of the late William Vernon Pippin, Sr. and Anne Gibson Pippin.

Dottie was a retired piano teacher, having taught countless students since 1951. Music was her life and she shared her gift with the Greers Ferry and surrounding communities through playing for graduations, weddings, funerals, pageants and banquets. Whenever music was needed, Dottie was there for the little community she loved so much. She gave of herself to others and was always known for her sweet smile and kind heart. She loved Jesus and had played for church since the age of 11. She was the organist at Holiday Hills Methodist Church for 41 years. Dottie was also a 20 year member and past Regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 34 years, Granville Leroy Vaughan, Jr.

She is survived by her children, G.L. “Lee” Vaughan, III and his wife Teresa, Gaylynne Anglin and her husband Randy, her brother William Vernon Pippin, Jr. and her grandchildren, G. L. “Chuck” Vaughan IV (Krystyn), Ashlee Taylor Vaughan, Matthew Ryan Anglin, Justin Davis Anglin and Ethan Vaughan Anglin. She is also survived by other relatives and many friends.

A celebration of her life was held on October 28th at Olmstead Funeral Home with Brother Terry L. Fortner officiating.

A graveside service followed at Woodland Memorial Park with Brother Greg Carr officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greers Ferry Ambulance Fund which she supported for years or the Heber Springs Humane Society. Not only did she love her music, but her love for animals of any kind was just as important.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Summit Hospice and her caregiver, Ms. Kathy Hickman for their kindness and support in her final days.

Arrangements are by Olmstead Funeral Home. www.olmstead.cc