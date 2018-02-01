Obituary: Betty Lou (Hutson) Yandell

Betty Lou (Hutson) Yandell, 89, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma passed away peacefully on January 14, 2018 in Tulsa. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Merrill H. Yandell; daughter, Donnetta Kay Yandell; two brothers, Thurman and Clifford Hutson; and granddaughter, Tara Boland.
Betty was active in the Fairfield Bay, AR area, often serving in the food pantry or preparing meals at the Lion’s Club. Betty was a wonderful cook, avid fisherman and talented card player. She had a loving, charitable heart and a joyful disposition in all circumstances. She greatly enjoyed living on the lake in Arkansas.
Betty is survived by her son, Glenn and his wife, Mary; grandchildren Shanna and Adrienne; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Jayden, Jack, Rachel, Tom and Sam.
The family will be arranging services at a later date in Arkansas.
