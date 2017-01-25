Newspaper Makes Staffing Addition

By

It is with great pleasure to announce that the Fairfield Bay News will be teaming with former Sales Person, Jonathan Peters. Peters was with the Newspaper from 2001-2006 before moving to the Sun-Times in Heber Springs. Peters brings an energetic attitude to make this paper more competitive within the Bay and surrounding counties. He has over 15 years of experience with customer service and business to business sales. “I am looking forward to working with the local businesses again”, said Peters. “We are going to make some exciting changes to the current paper and I believe that this will boost the morale in the Bay and surrounding areas. We are planning some new events and revamping some old ones. We are going to try to bust into some new areas to give the reader a more enjoyable, informative newspaper.” Jonathan resides in Quitman with his wife of 10 years, Summer, and their son Jaxton.