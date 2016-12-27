I just received word that the system used to print out labels for mailing the newspapers has been down all day and won’t be available until tomorrow. Anyone expecting a newspaper tomorrow will not get it until either Friday or Saturday.
We apologize for any inconvenience this will cause our readers. The rack papers will still be available tomorrow as usual.
Newspaper Mailing Delay

