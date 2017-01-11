New Appointments, Tight Budget, on Shirley Council Agenda

By

Debate about anonymous letter

by Alex Kienlen, Van Buren County Democrat

An at-times strident Shirley City Council meeting Monday night, Jan. 9, was held as council members worked through the city’s budget and goals for the year, as well as appointing replacements for its recently-resigned mayor and city council member.

The meeting was the first since the December council meeting where the mayor, Johnny Sowell, and a councilman, Brad Brown, resigned. At the meeting their letters of resignation were read into the minutes. Sowell cited, in his, an Email sent without his knowledge, and a response to a letter from the state auditor, also sent without his knowledge, as the reasons he could “no longer serve” in the mayoral position. Brown’s letter was shorter, simply stating that he resigned.

Arkansas Municipal League cites that in such matters, a letter of resignation must be submitted for the resignation to be recognized, per an earlier statement from the city’s office.

After some debate and addressing each position separately, Randall Gardner was appointed by council vote to take over Brown’s position for the remaining two years of the term, and councilwoman Lisa Hackett was, by the same process, appointed Mayor. Both were sworn in by county judge Roger Hooper, who attended the meeting for just such event.

Debated in each case was if the positions should be filled that evening, the positions only formally being opened that same evening by the letters of resignation, or if appointments should be made at a later time, giving others the opportunity to submit their interest in being appointed to the position, introduced by Councilwoman Ginny Stone. Here debate took place not only between the council members, but with members of the audience also giving input, creating a free-form debate environment. The council, in two separate actions, determined to appoint Gardner and Hackett.

Gardner, in taking the position and moving to the council table, said “I hope we can make things work and everybody can work together on this.” Due to the council’s agenda, Gardner was appointed prior to review of the budget, and Hackett would not be appointed mayor until after the budget, the Mayoral appointment being a “new business” item.

The council reviewed the 2017 budget, noting some strain due to the council’s recently-passed resolution to buy two nearby buildings. This, in turn, led to a discussion (with members of the audience joining) as to the city’s goals for 2017 were discussed and clarified. Budget cuts were brought forth, during which Gardner proposed cutting the proposed three percent pay raises to city employees, which was agreed to by all. Hackett proposed removing money from advertising, also agreed upon. She also suggested investigation into the expense of “the girls” who are “wiping tables” at the community center and related expenses, such as services for towels and aprons. Here again members of the audience gave input.

The budget was passed, roughly $99 thousand for 2017 after the reductions proposed and accepted by the council, with a roughly $8,000 carryover into 2018.

Budget discussion, however, did not end here. After Hackett was appointed mayor the final agenda item was the formation of, and the appointment to, committees for various city functions.

A water committee was a topic unto itself as Gardner led the discussion on forthcoming needs. Gardner had previously served on the council during an earlier water crisis, when shortages forced the school to briefly close. “You don’t want to go through that,” he said. During this the point was made that currently all waters department customers are “paid up,” a matter which had concerned auditors earlier in 2016.

Further discussion into other committees included that regarding the city’s annual homecoming. The council was unanimous as to the homecoming returning to the nearby depot, and getting the electricity to that space, previously something of a hodge-podge, turned back on and done so correctly.

The final, major, item of council discussion was regarding the expense to the city of maintaining the baseball fields.

Further committee action was held pending the opportunity for those in the community and area to volunteer for committee appointments.

A motion to adjourn was interrupted when Councilwoman Stone handed out the cover letter for a packet the city had received. She wished, she advised the council, to give everyone a moment to review the unsigned cover – a laundry list of purported wrong doing by a former city official – which she would then read into the record. This became the most animated conversation of the evening.

Hackett said she did not wish to read the letter into the record, it being unsigned. “The city is not involved in witch hunts,” she said, at which point various audience members, most notably those who had been speaking directly to Stone throughout the meeting, disagreed, since the document was a government record, having been sent to the city government via mail, it was asserted. Gardner, especially, made the most forceful point of the evening as to why the letter should not be read into the record, holding his copy of the unsigned document up and looking into the audience: “This,” he declared, waving the letter, “is the trouble with this town” that an unsigned letter should not be a basis for action, or record, he said.

Disagreement included those in the audience facing Stone that “if any of those allegations are true,” speaking to the council and citing anonymous charges published elsewhere earlier in the year, the matter needed to be taken up with prosecuting attorneys, all the way up to the state level, if need be.

The matter was left for Hackett to handle it via legal review (an audience member interjected she should use the county prosecutor for such review) pending further action, and the council adjourned.