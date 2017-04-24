National Service Animal Vision Project Brings Free Eye Exam Program to Arkansas

By

Ten years ago, The American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists (ACVO) launched a national initiative to assure the vision of Service Animals by offering free annual eye examinations during the month of May.

Although the program has been conducted across the US for the past decade, 2017 marks the first time that the program has been offered in the state of Arkansas.

The ACVO National Service Animal Eye Exam Event is a philanthropic effort provided to the public by Board Certified Diplomates of the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists, who donate their time, staff and services to provide free screening ocular exams to qualified Service Animals.

Over 60,000 Service Animals have received these free screening exams since the program’s inception in 2008. To participate in this year’s testing event, *qualified applicants must register through the ACVO website during the month of April (http://www.acvoeyeexam.org/). The Free Eye Exams will be conducted by appointment during the month of May.

The national program was the brainchild of Dr. Bill Miller, who serves on the board of The American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists (ACVO). Dr. Miller, who recently relocated his practice from Memphis TN, to Little Rock, is the only practicing Veterinary Ophthalmologist in Arkansas.

Dr. Miller will conduct the free eye exams at his new Little Rock hospital, Arkansas Veterinary Emergency & Specialists (AVES), located at 11619 Pleasant Ridge Road.

AVES is not an ordinary veterinary practice; it does not offer vaccines, flea prevention, or wellness exams. AVES works with primary care veterinarians to provide services not typically found outside veterinary teaching hospitals. While a referral from one’s primary care veterinarian is generally required to obtain an appointment with the specialists at AVES, ACVO’s Free Eye Exams for Service Animals is an exception to this rule.

Registration to receive the Free Eye Exams may be carried out directly by the owners or handlers of qualified Service Animals, during the month of April, through the ACVO program website ( http://www.acvoeyeexam.org/). Dr. Miller will then devote the month of May to providing Free Eye Exams to safeguard the vision of service animals: from dogs who act as the eyes for others, to dogs serving in police tactical units; as well as, dogs and horses working with search and rescue units. Dogs and horses involved in courses of therapy for children with disabilities, or in providing comfort to the aged, also qualify: even certified helper-monkeys are eligible for the free vision testing.

To qualify for ACVO’s Free Eye Exam Program, animals must be formally trained, certified, currently working service animals, OR formally trained therapy animals with proof of active registration. Additionally, due to the International Association of Assistance Dogs Partners (IAADP) extensive membership requirements and screening, the ACVO will also permit “current, active, Partner Members” of this organization to participate in the program. Those currently enrolled in a formal service animal training program may also qualify.

Qualification paperwork for the training and current work status of either the Service Animal or therapy animal MUST be provided to the clinic at the time of the exam, in additional to the registration number provided in the confirmation email generated by the online registration.

The complimentary eye exam is of a screening nature and is not appropriate for animals with known eye issues. ACVO/StokesRx National Service Animal Eye Exam Event Gears Up for 10th Year. Service animal owners and handlers can register April 1-30 for a free screening eye exam this May.

ACVO Free Eye Exam EVENT GOALS:

1) to preserve the sight of those who serve us all selflessly

2) to gather data relative to work performance for future work recommendations

3) to benefit those who rely on Service Animals; individuals and society

The 10th Annual ACVO National Service Animal Eye Exam event will provide a free screening-wellness eye exam to Service Animals including those provide the following services: guide, hearing assistance, drug detection, police/military, search and rescue, therapy, and those assisting people with disabilities.

Ophthalmology is only one of several veterinary specialty services provided at AVES. Dr Miller is part of a multi-disciplinary team comprised of residency trained, board certified Specialists, providing diagnostic and therapeutic services to pets including: oral surgery; internal medicine, neurologic, orthopedic, and soft tissue surgeries; oncology; dermatology, and other advanced treatment options. Only Board Certified Diplomates may be called Specialists in any field of Veterinary Medicine, or may teach as instructors at U.S. University Veterinary Colleges. This designation is earned by spending three to four years in a post doctoral residency program and standing for examination by the certification board of the governing College of Veterinary Medicine.

Arkansas Veterinary Emergency & Specialists (AVES) is located at 11619 Pleasant Ridge Road, Little Rock AR 72212.