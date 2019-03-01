Michael Kirkland named CEO/General Manager of Petit Jean Electric Cooperative

Clinton, Ark.— Mar. 1, 2019 — Michael Kirkland of Lebanon, Mo. has been selected as the new chief executive officer/general manager of Petit Jean Electric Cooperative, according to Donnie Collins, president of the Petit Jean Electric Cooperative board of directors.

Kirkland’s 17-year electric cooperative career has been with Laclede Electric Cooperative where he most recently served as the manager of operations. In this role, he directed the day-to-day operations, safety programs, lineman training, vehicle and facilities maintenance, outage management and dispatch areas of the cooperative.

“I look forward to working with the board of directors, employees and members to continue the positive path that Petit Jean Electric has followed for many years,” Kirkland said. “We will continue to work to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve.”

He has a bachelor’s degree from Drury State and a Master’s in Business Administration from Missouri State University. Kirkland is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps where he held the rank of sergeant. He and his wife, Angie, have four daughters.

Kirkland replaces Bill Conine, who is retiring after serving as the CEO and general manager of Petit Jean Electric for approximately 10 years.

“The board of Petit Jean Electric appreciates the dedicated leadership that Bill has provided for the cooperative and wish him the best in his pending retirement,” Collins said. “Michael is well suited to be our CEO and general manager and we look forward to working with him in serving our members.”

Conine said, “Thank you to the board of directors and employees of Petit Jean Electric for allowing me to lead the day-to-day operations of the cooperative. It has been an honor and privilege to serve the members of Petit Jean Electric.”

Petit Jean Electric serves all of Van Buren County, parts of Searcy County south of the Buffalo River and parts of seven other north central Arkansas counties. Petit Jean Electric has approximately 20,000 connections spread more than 3,585 miles of distribution lines. The cooperative has 65 employees and offices in Clinton and Marshall.

For additional information, contact:

Terry Drew, Petit Jean Electric Cooperative, 501-745-2493