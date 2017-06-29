May 2017 Board Minutes

By

FAIRFIELD BAY COMMUNITY CLUB

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

May 23, 2017

The Regular Meeting of the Fairfield Bay Community Club was held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in the Fireside Room at the Indian Hills Complex.

Directors in attendance: President Jack Weeks, Bill Fisher, Dave Foster, Terri Hargrove, Ken Schuette, and Rose Shurts. Lacey Mitchell was absent.

President Weeks lead the group In the Pledge of Allegiance and Prayer.

Rocky Nickles, General Manager, and Tommy Hoffman, Chief Financial Officer, were in attendance.

There were ten managers and one guest in attendance.

17-45 Motion was made by Dave Foster, seconded by Bill Fisher, and unanimously carried to accept the Regular Minutes of April 25, 2017, as amended.

17-46 Motion was made by Rose Shurts, seconded by Bill Fisher, and unanimously carried to accept the e-Mail Survey of April 28, 2017, as presented.

Tommy Hoffman, Chief Financial Officer, gave the Financial Report.

The Mangers Reports were given.

There were no Contacts by Owner to a Board Member to be reported.

The Idea Incubator Team is working with the Marina to get vendors for Surf the Bay.

Funding from the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism is available to cities for outdoor recreational facilities. Fairfield Bay is submitting a grant application to build new pickle ball and bocce ball courts. Successful applicants will receive funding in December or January.

The Fairfield Bay Community Foundation continues to add new members to its Cornerstone Society and to receive additional pledges. Foundation funds now stand at approximately $80,000. The Foundation is beginning to accept grant requests and has funded work on the Log Cabin Museum. The Kirk Men’s Club has volunteered the labor.

The Club has requested that Wyndham allow a concierge to be located in their check-in area on Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to hand out materials on things to do in the Bay, and the surrounding area. Approval is required from Wyndham legal and we are waiting for their reply.

17-47 Motion was made by Bill Fisher, seconded by Terri Hargrove, and unanimously carried to approve the renewal of a contract with the Hart Center for employees and Board to use the facilities at a cost of $1,000 per month.

17-48 Motion was made by Rose Shurts, seconded by Bill Fisher, and unanimously carried to approve a capital request for Little Red Restaurant in the amount of $2,342 for a 6’ portable cold food bar. Expenditure is bring capitalized for tracking purposes.

17-49 There being no further business to bring before the Board, a motion was made by Bill Fisher, seconded by Rose Shurts, and unanimously carried to adjourn.

______________________________ ____________________________

Jack Weeks Terri Hargrove

President Secretary