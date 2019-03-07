Marina March E-news

Things have been VERY busy at the marina even with our cold rainy weather!

We have bands hired for all our major events & holiday weekends for the season. Join us on the water as the bands play on the only floating stage on Greers Ferry Lake!

The physical docks for our new gas dock configuration are installed, gas lines & pumps are being installed as I type. The new configuration will add a huge amount of convenience & efficiency to our gas pumps!

Both the Belle Of The Bay & The Vets Barge are receiving major facelifts, both are on track to be completed by spring!

We now have an ATM in store for your convenience. Ice will be sold from our new inside the store ice storage fridge.

Spring/Summer merchandise is arriving daily & we’ve got it out & ready for you…come down & check it out!

We’ve attended boat/rv shows in Little Rock, Memphis & Hot Springs representing Fairfield Bay Marina & Fairfield Bay in general, the interest & exposure received has been huge!

The lake is WAY up due to the rains but our crew has everything covered makings sure the marina & boats are safe and everyone has easy access to the marina store.

John Conry

Marina Manager