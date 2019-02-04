Marina Feb E-news

FFB Marina – Making BIG Waves this year.

Remodeling of both The Belle Of The Bay & Veterans Barge is comingalong quickly, when finished your Fairfield Bay Marina will have not only the best enclosed tour boat with capacity up to 30 & the largest party barge with capacity up to 60….but the ONLY boats like these on the lake! We continue to be the marina making waves on Greers Ferry Lake!

Lots of New Conveniences.

– We’ll have a ATM machine for our clients convenience starting in March.

– We have contracted our ice supply to save money & time, all ice will now be supplied from a freezer in the store.

– The gas dock reconfiguration is well under way, looking for a completion date around March 1st!

SAVE THE DATEs:

We’re preparing for all our big events in 2019 making your marina the “GO TO” place on the lake, details on Boati Gras in next months newsletter.

Spring is almost here!

See you on the Lake

John Conry, FFB Marina Manager