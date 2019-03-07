March organization of the Month

WEAR AND SHARE CORP.

41 Highway 330 South

Shirley, Arkansas 72153; PO Box 1081, Fairfield Bay, AR 72088

501-884-3300

“NEEDING AND SHARING TREASURES”

We all treasure our time, goods, and monetary blessings; and rightfully so. However, have you thought of sharing some of those treasurers with the less fortunate? Perhaps you hesitate because of uncertainty as to what needy cause to support. If so, I encourage you to consider Wear and Share.

Wear and Share is a non-profit 501©(3) organization dedicated to providing funding and assistance to a number of local charities. It is owned and operated by five (5) local churches; FFB Baptist, FFB Faith Lutheran, FFB United Methodist, Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian, and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Operations are directed by two board members from each respective church.

Following is the 2018 annual report of donations by Wear and Share and named benefactors of said donations derived from retail sales, goods and monetary donations. Diligence of dedicated volunteers and two employees of Wear and Share once again answered the call to provide vital needs for our neighbors.

Wear and Share 2018 Annual Report

Total Sales: $78,480.13

Expenses: $ 45,671.44

*Distributions: **29,272.73

Deductions: -74,944.17

Net Income: $ 3,535.96

**Benefactors of Distributions:

Van Buren Co. Dpt. Human Services:

(DHS Recommended Rent & Utilities): $ 9,223

Animal Protection League: 1,200

Fairfield Bay Library: 1,200

Foods for Life: 3,600

Mainstreet Kids: 2,400

The Call: 2,400

Care Caps: 1,850

VB County Aging Programs: 1,200

VB County Literacy Council, Inc.: 1,200

Single Parent Scholarship Fund: 5,000

Total Distributions: $29,273

Finally, Wear and Share is consistently in need of additional part time and/or full time volunteers. Also there is a current need for a replacement Treasurer. Interested volunteers may contact Store Manager Diana Lamb: 501-884-3300.

By Lois Y. Hogan

