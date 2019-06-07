Make a BIG Splash This June!

BIG Weekend in Fairfield Bay.

Friday June 14th– Cobblestone Inn and Suites Grand Opening

Saturday, June 15th– Surf the Bay

Surf the Bay – Free and open to the public! Join us for Arkansas’s premier water sports festival at Fairfield Bay Marina, including FREE wake surfing, fly boarding, paddle boarding, kayaking, and more! Kids will enjoy an inflatable water slide and tubing, and the Zac Dunlap Band (Arkansas’ Country music entertainer of the year 2018) is sure to present an evening of great music and entertainment. Don’t miss this day of adventure! Join us by land or water!

Help us welcome the Cobblestone Inn and Suites to Fairfield Bay as we celebrate the official grand opening on Friday from 1:00-3:30. Join us for a hotel tour, refreshments, an official dedication, and a ribbon cutting!

Making waves yet again this summer when they bring some fun extreme and family sports events to the North Shore of Greers Ferry Lake, The Bay returns with the wildly popular WakeSurfing, and FlyBoarding, plus, family-fun Water Slides where you can “ride the wave”.

“Surf the Bay” will be held at Fairfield Bay’s Marina. Free and open to the public, this water and music festival welcomes visitors of all ages to grab a board, jump a wave or float up. Join the crowds in watching the professionals showcase their craft or sign up and participate in some of the most popular and unique adventure sports in the country: WakeSurfing and FlyBoarding. Or get the kids our tubing for some family fun. If the waves get too extreme, take a shuttle out to Sugar Loaf Mountain Island and hike your way up to breathtaking panoramic views.

WHAT TO DO AT SURF THE BAY?

• Need Adventure? Give WakeSurfing a Go!

Futrell Marine, Lacy’s Narrows Marine Store and Arkansas Marine will be on hand to show off a few of the fastest, most exciting watercraft on the lake. These boats will be set up to let participants experience the thrill of WakeSurfing and WakeBoarding, as well as skiing and kids’ tubing. It’s the only way to catch big waves in a fresh water lake. Fun big waves, no rope, and no hard falls! This fun family sport is getting everyone from 8 to 80 in the water with its three to four feet swells. Watch the pros or join in yourself.

Try something new this year? Get into the only Craigcat on Greers Ferry Lake. It’s compact, easy to maneuver and fast – perfect for those who want fish, cruise the lake, or just relax in a way that’s sure to be like none other. Rentals are available, along with pontoons, kayaks, jet skis, eclipses and more. Find the perfect water toy to enjoy the lake.

• You Can Even FLY!

Ever wanted to try FlyBoarding? Now you can! Come out and watch as iFlyH2O demonstrates the newest and most exciting extreme water activity. “Surf the Bay” was the first place ever to showcase FlyBoarding over freshwater. Don’t miss this! “Come out, and strap yourself to a jetpack, and “fly” above the water like an action hero from a movie,” says Rich Mcgahan from iFlyH2O. “It’s truly like nothing you’ve ever experienced – and one you won’t ever forget. It’s probably the most fun you can have on the water! And it is easier than you may think. Most people pick it up rather quickly. Our certified instructors will be at “Surf the Bay” to teach those interested.”

“Surf the Bay” is free and open to the public. All events and activities will be held at the beautiful Fairfield Bay Marina on the North Shore of Greers Ferry Lake.

“This year’s Surf the Bay will be the biggest one yet,” says Fairfield Bay Marina Manager John Conry. “This year, crowds will have the opportunity to enjoy our new floating dock where Zac and Hannah Dunlap of The Zac Dunlap Band will rock that stage, powered right here in Fairfield Bay by Cowboy Auto Group.”

Live Music – Arkansas Entertainers of the Year – Zac Dunlap Band

Ready to Rock the only floating dock on Greers Ferry will be the extremely popular Zac Dunlap Band playing from 6p-8p. This band was awarded the coveted 2018 Arkansas Country Music Awards “Entertainer of the Year”, and swept the awards with Song of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year and Music Video of the Year. So, you best not miss this amazing band to cap off a great day.

“Surf the Bay has grown yearly,”says Rocky Nickles, General Manager of the Fairfield Bay Community Club.“Fairfield Bay is the best place to come and enjoy Greers Ferry Lake. Families come from across the state to see what we’re all about here, and we’re super excited to have events like these to showcase the lake and all we have to offer. I can’t think of a better way to spend a sunny weekend.”