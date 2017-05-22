Lye Soap Making Workshop

By

Treat yourself and join us to make homemade soap at the Plantation Agriculture Museum State Park. Join a guest instructor to explore the process of lye soap making and take home your own unique, handcrafted soap. Making something with your own hands and using it in your home is a rare gift to have.

The Lye Soap Making Work Shop will be hosted at the museum on Saturday, June 10th beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at approximately 3 pm. Participants will each receive a pamphlet of soap recipes, several bars of soap, and memories to take home. Please bring an apron or clothing which will cover your arms and legs and wear close toed shoes. You are welcome to bring a lunch, or visit one of our local eating places. This workshop may be attended by ages 18 and up, while ages 16 to 17 are required to be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited and reservations are required. Deadline to register is Monday, June 5th. Admission: A non-refundable $25 registration fee is due when you sign up.

The Plantation Agriculture Museum is just 20 minutes from Little Rock at the junction of U.S. Hwy. 165 and Arkansas Hwy. 161. Take exit 7 off I-440, turn right on U.S. Hwy. 165, go 5 miles to Museum and turn right on Arkansas Hwy. 161 in Scott, Arkansas. The Museum is open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the museum exhibits is free for self-guided tours and $4.00 for adults and $3.00 for children for guided tours. For more information, please contact us at (501) 961-1409 or [email protected] <mailto:[email protected] >.