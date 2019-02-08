Luggage for CASA Kids

Rocky Nickles, Rotarian

Fairfield Bay Rotary needs your help! As a community project, Rotary is collecting luggage of all sizes for kids in the care of CASA. Kids in foster care usually do not have luggage of their own. They use trash bags to move their belongings from one foster home placement to the other. After a time, these kids believe that their stuff is trash and that they are throw away trash themselves. We want to collect enough luggage that these kids can have something that will make them feel worthwhile. Help us make this happen! Gently used, new, big, little…all will work. The drop offs are at the Eagle Bank branch in Fairfield Bay, Lakeside Dental in Fairfield Bay and Winston Law Firm, PLLC in Greers Ferry – or let a Rotarian know and we will be more than happy to pick your donation up.

Our goal is to collect 200 pieces of luggage to help these kids and our deadline is the end of February. Please ask your friends and families to help us reach our goal.