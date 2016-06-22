Lucky Ducky Regatta Winners

By

Saturday, June 4, turned out to be a sunshiny but rainy day, with a moderate crowd, for Shirley Public School Foundation’s twenty-second Annual Lucky Ducky Regatta. Due to the abundance of rain recently, the current was flowing too swiftly, so the ducks were drawn from a child’s swimming pool in front of the Shirley Centennial Museum. The Regatta is a featured attraction in the Shirley Annual Homecoming Festival.

Approximately 330 colorful ducks floated in the pool, waiting on Frankie Treece, one of SPSF’s trustees, and some young helpers to draw the lucky duck numbers. Some young helpers, parents, teachers, and visitors anxiously waited for their number to be called.

Greatly appreciated prizes totaling over $3,000 and numbering 100 (included services, products and entertainment) were donated by 54 school-supporting businesses from the Greers Ferry Lake area (Fairfield Bay, Shirley and Clinton), around the state of Arkansas, and Branson, Missouri. All proceeds will benefit projects of the Public School Foundation, which included funding for the Fall and Spring teacher grants.

The top eight winners of this year’s Regatta are:

1.Torrie Caston, Onia, $50 cash and 2 rounds of golf at Mountain Ranch Golf Club in Fairfield Bay.

2.Kelly Verble, Hot Springs, $100 Wal Mart Gift Card and a Razorback yard sign.

3.Amber Raynor, Clinton, 2 tickets to Magic Spring/Crystal Falls in Hot Springs.

4.Hunter Hutto, Shirley, 18-hole green fee for two at Indian Hills Golf Club in Fairfield Bay.

5. Tom Fisher, Conway, Free 2-hour pontoon boat rental at the Fairfield Bay Marina.

6. Tammie Williams, Clinton, 2 tickets to the Doug Gabriel #1 Hits Tribute in Branson.

7. Christy Hamilton, Conway, 2 tickets to the Shoji Tabuchi Show in Branson.

8. Shawna Carter, Shirley, $100 credit for 3 days/2 nights lodging for two at Gaston’s White River Resort in Lakeview, Arkansas.

The next eight winners who received tickets to Branson attractions, gift certificates, cash and other nice prizes are: Brenda Smith, Fairfield Bay; Thelma Murray, Shirley; Amber Raynor, Clinton; Nanette Berry, Conway; Brenda Smith, Fairfield Bay; Beverly Weaver, Shirley; Bennetta Caston, Onia, and Alice Miskovitz, Fairfield Bay.

President and Fundraising Committee Chairperson, Margaret Earnhart, and the Shirley Public School Foundation would like to thank everyone who participated in or supported the Regatta.