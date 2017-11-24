Little Rock VA South entrance temporary closure

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas. On Monday, November 27, 2017, the south (employee) entrance to John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital, the Red Atrium, and a hallway adjoining the main elevators will be temporarily closed due to construction on the first floor of the facility. The areas are slated to be re-opened in mid-March.

The construction is part of a multi-step project to improve access to clinical areas on the first floor of the facility, and to brighten and modernize our Veterans’ experience. As part of this step in the project, the south entrance, which faces I-630, and the adjoining Red Atrium will be temporarily closed. In addition, construction on a hallway on the north side of the main elevator area will temporarily close the two northern-most elevator cars.

Construction on a completely remodeled area that bridges the Red and Green Atriums has been completed, which provides easy access to the main elevator area from the Green Atrium. The Ear, Nose and Throat clinic, Voluntary Services, EKG, and the Patient and Family Education Resource Center (PERC) will all enjoy this new bright and modern section.

CAVHS regrets any inconvenience the construction may cause, however, we are confident Veteran access and experience will be significantly improved. CAVHS’ new Red Coat Ambassador program and our volunteers will help any Veterans navigate the facility.