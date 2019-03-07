Library March E-news

FAIRFIELD BAY LIBRARY MARCH 2019 newsletter

Co-editors Karen Tangen & Pat Bailey

MEMBERSHIP ❤️ GIVEAWAY:

Last months newsletter was dotted with hearts and at the end was a giveaway for a new membership or extension to an existing membership…

Drumroll…..Pattie Sullivan will get her membership extended for an extra year.

READER’S BOOK GROUP MEETING:

The Reader’s Book group will hold their next meeting on Friday, March 15th at 10am at the Library. There is a copy in the library at the time of writing.

This months book is GAP CREEK by ROBERT MORGAN.

Feel free to join the group discussion even if you haven’t read the book and enjoy spending time with fellow book readers.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY:

The next meeting of the FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY is Thursday, March 7th at 10.30am in the Library.

If you would like to join the fundraising arm of the Library, the group would welcome you. You don’t have to commit to helping with every event but if you could that would be wonderful. Got time to help with one event, that would be wonderful too.

The next event will be the BOOKS FOR THE LIBRARY PICKLEBALL FUNDRAISER in April.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR:

⭐️ BOOKS FOR THE LIBRARY PICKLEBALL FUNDRAISER ON Saturday, April 6th at 9am on the Pickleball courts at the Fairfield Bay Tennis courts near the Cool Pool.

Tickets are $25 and include lunch (tax deductible)

Entries must be received by Sunday, March 31st and forms are available at the H❤️RT Center and the FFB Recreation Center.

⭐️ TEE IT UP FOR LITERACY GOLF TOURNAMENT Saturday, April 27th at Indian Hill Golf Resort. Details to follow.

⭐️ BOOK SALE Friday, May 10th and Saturday, May 11th in the Lions Club from 9am to 4pm each day. Held in conjunction with Bloomin’ in the Bay and Blues & BBQ.

BACKPACKS:

Just a reminder that we have BACKPACKS that can be checked out for various activities. ⭐️ Got grandkids coming and want to teach them to fish without buying a ton of equipment in case it’s not their thing….we have you covered. It is also geared for the big kids too, no matter what age you or they are.

⭐️ Want to try a new activity and go birding? ……we have you covered.

⭐️ Want to explore hiking and walking trails? ……we have that covered too.

⭐️ Our newest backpacks are called RAINY DAY backpacks. They contain games, puzzles and playing cards etc. Check out this youngster heading home with one followed by grandma who was happy to have it. Doesn’t have to be raining to check one out.

NEW MOVIES:

Did you forget that we also have movies you can check out?

You need to check out our selection. Lots of new movies are arriving or have arrived including all the Oscar contenders from this last weekend. Some are still on preorder and will be sent as soon as they have been released.

Do you realize that for the cost of a basic membership, $15, you can check out up to four movies at a time for unlimited numbers of times. Or you could just pay the going rate at RedBox……

