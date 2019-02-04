Library Feb E-news

FAIRFIELD BAY LIBRARY FEBRUARY 2019 Newsletter:

Co-Editors Karen Tangen and Pat Bailey

VOLUNTEER TRAINING DAY:

Open a new chapter in your life and “book” on over to the Fairfield Bay Library!!

In other words….we need volunteers!! It’s a small time commitment, a minimum of just three hours a month and if we do say so ourselves….we’re fun!!

You get to meet tons of new people and help the Library!! 💝

We’ll have a Volunteer Training session, Monday, January 28th, 9am at the Library….hope to see you then!! If you would like to be a volunteer but cannot attend this date, stop by the library and let Karen know of your interest so another session can be arranged.

CHRISTMAS TOUR OF HOMES AND OPEN HOUSE:

The Christmas Tour of Homes was a huge success and several homes are already on board for next year. The tour date will be announced later in the year.

Thank you to all those who purchased tickets, opened their homes and volunteers who manned the desk and assisted in each home, baked the goodies and decorated the library.

AND just in case you didn’t get the word, our Christmas tree was voted into first place by the public. That means we have won this event three out of four years and have set the bar even higher for this year. Congratulations to all those who submitted a tree. There is a huge pool of talent in this community.

LOOKING FOR A VALENTINE GIFT FOR SOMEONE?:

Trying to decide on a Valentine gift for someone in your life?

How about something that will last much longer than a bunch of flowers or a box of chocolates?

Buy that someone a one-year membership to the Library. It will cost you just $15 for the basic card. If your intended recipient already has a membership you can extend that membership for another year. We also have other levels of membership that you can choose from.

UPCOMING EVENTS FOR THE LIBRARY:

1. Trivia Nighthas been postponed and we hope to reschedule it on another date.

2. The first Annual Pickle Ball Tournamentwill be held Saturday, April 6th at the Tennis Center.

3. The Tee It Up For Literacy Golf Tournament❤will be held Saturday, April 27th at Indian Hills Golf Club. (Alternative date for bad weather is May 18th)

4. The annual Big Book Sale will occur Friday, May 10th & Saturday, May 11th.

(Bloomin’ in the Bay will also be Saturday, May 11th)

More details will be published near to each event.

BOOK CLUB:

The Book Club will meet at the Library on Friday, February 15th at 10 am.

The book they will be discussing is ‘THE ART THIEF by NOAH CHARNEY’.

You do not need to have read the book to join the group. Just drop in and meet some fellow readers.

LOBBY DISPLAY:

Our lobby display case is currently being changed as the newsletter is being sent. No picture and not much information yet but Kathy Williamson is taking us to Australia. Stop by and check it out.

MEMBERSHIP GIVEAWAY:

Did you notice that there were lots of hearts peppered all over the newsletter?

They were not just for decoration; they have a reason to be there.

Our donor who provided memberships last year has done it again.

Count how many hearts you see on the page and submit your count to the library either by Messenger using a PM or emailing your count to [email protected]

All those that have a correct count will be entered in a drawing for a membership or extension of an existing membership on Friday, February 15th when the library closes at 4pm. In some platforms the hearts may be in color, but some may be black and white.

Valerie G won the last membership giveaway by being the closest guess as to the number of DVD movies we had in the library on December 31st.

