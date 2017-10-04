KFFB Annual Health Fair a Success

The Timeless 106.1 KFFB Regional Health and Wellness Fair was Saturday, September 30, 2017, at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center in Fairfield Bay. Hundreds of people attended with over 100 doctors, nurses, and other specialists providing free vital tests during the five hours of the health fair.

“This was great Health and Wellness Fair!” stated Bob Connell Owner and General Manager of Timeless 106.1 KFFB, “We look forward every year to improving our health fair and we would like to thank all those who attended and participated, I would love to hear from those who attended for their feedback on how we can improve the Regional Health Fair” you can contact Bob at [email protected]

Timeless 106.1 KFFB gave away over $500.00. $106.10 given away every hour and many other prizes during the Regional Health and Wellness Fair. Cash winners of 106.10 this year were Erica Caraway of Mt. Pleasant, Ethel Lowrance of Shirley, Brandy Mooney of Clinton, Latrina Maez of Prim, Ruby Henderson

Fairfield Bay next year’s event is already in the planning stages and is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, September 29, 2018.