KFFB Announces 2017 Health Fair

By

Radio station Timeless 106.1 KFFB will host its annual Regional Health and Wellness Fair, Saturday, September 30, 2017 at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center in Fairfield Bay. The hours will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to the public. For Vendor information call 800-356-5106.

In addition to health screenings and tests, health professionals will provide health related information. Tests and Screenings are free and a few will be done for a nominal charge. There will be a wealth of information on Health, Wellness, and Financial Services. Over 500 people attend each year.

This is a regional health fair and is held the last Saturday in September to promote wellness in North Central Arkansas. For more information, contact: Bob Connell 800-356-5106.