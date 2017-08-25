The Joy of Living Bible Study will begin classes for both women and men in Greers Ferry on September 5 at West Side First Baptist Church on Hwy. 92E. Classes will meet each Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. This year’s study will include the books of Nehemiah, Jonah, John’s Epistles, and Jude.

Joy of Living is a non-denominational study open to everyone regardless of church affiliation. No tuition or fees are charged for this study.

For more information or to enroll, women may call Shelby Hunt at 501-825-6683. Men may call Roger Rucker at 804-698-9019.