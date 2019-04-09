Jim Studts Recognized for Years of Service on Planning & Zoning

The Fairfield Bay City Council held their regularly scheduled meeting Monday, April 8, 2019 with a quorum. Council approves minutes from last months meeting as presented.

During the Planning & Zoning/ Board of Adjustments segment, Jim Studts, Chairman of the P&Z Commission, has resigned and was recognized by Mayor Wellenberger for his 9 years of service to the City. It was announced that Jim Workman has also resigned. Council members voted on the installation of David McBee as Chairman of Planning & Zoning along with Ron Milligan and Tommy Coletta as permanent members of Planning & Zoning and Board of Adjustments.

In new business, council heard the second and third readings to Amend the Title 5 of the Municipal Code Health and Sanitation (regarding trash and lawn maintenance) which increases penalties for non compliance to the Zoning Code bring their property into compliance within a specified timeframe. Council approved the second full reading and third reading of title only to pass Ordinance 2019-06 that takes effect beginning June 1, 2019. The Council then heard the second full reading and third reading of title only to Amend Title 14 of Municipal Code Zoning (regarding vehicles, campers and other purposes) to increase penalties and possible jail time after the expiration date of notice of violation. Ordinance 2019-07 was passed and takes full effect beginning June 1, 2019. Both ordinances will be available for public review at the City office.

Department heads presented their monthly reports, here are some of the highlights. Treasurer:March showed great sales tax receipts of 11k increase from last year. Records show that 2018 was the 6thstraight year of increased tax receipts and overall, taxable sales has increased $6,035,000 since 2012. Additionally, 2018 vs 2019 City sales tax are up 27% year to date shows an increase of $1,413K the first three months of 2019. Reconciliation for March: General Fund $49,176, Emergency Relief $2,592, Rescue $47,142, Street Fund $293,143, Fire Dept. $11,897, Franchise Fee $37,854 and Bond Construction $59,701.

Police: State Block Grant is in and ready to order the new body cameras. Officer Kim Manville has been given special recognition for performance above and beyond in assistance with a citizen during a potentially dangerous situation. The Drug Take Back Program is set for Saturday, April 27. The Bicycle Safety program is set for Saturday, May 18. A Benefit Concert on Thursday, April 11 at the Lion’s Den with John Erlandson and Bay Breeze from 6-9 p.m. is to support the Bicycle Safety program and Food Basket program for a $10 donation at the door. This event is hosted by The Fairfield Bay Rotary Club and sponsored by Dr. LaRhonda Apata with Lakeside Dental.

Fire:Department had 10 calls for the month of March. Personnel are being trained on the new SCBA equipment and are very pleased with the equipment and the protection they provide as well as the technical abilities they have. Training with EMS on an extrication exercise has been completed. The new pontoon fireboat is being converted and should be operational soon.

EMS:Andrea Notz, EMS Captain, is now certified as an Advanced Stroke Life Support Clinician. Squad is now certified with Baptist Health to teach American Heart Association Courses. A meeting with Survival Flight on April 4 is bring potentially bring a helicopter service to Fairfield Bay. Some logistics still needs to be worked out but looking very promising considering the number of Med Flight calls that have been used here in the Bay.

Public Works:Lost Creek preconstruction meeting has been completed and construction will begin by the end of April. The Lynn Creek preconstruction meeting was held and notice to proceed has been issued and construction will begin once the lake level has reached acceptable levels. The contract completion date has been extended to June 30thwith $1,000 per day penalty after that.

Grants in Progress:Rural Special Grant request for funding of addition to DPS building, applied for Assistance for Firefighters Grant from FEMA for a 100 ft. Aerial Ladder Truck and applied for Assistance to Firefighters Grant from FEMA for 29 sets of Firefighter protective equipment.

Meeting was adjourned and the next open meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 13 at 7 p.m. in the City office.