January Fitness Tip

Fun Fitness Challenges And Competitions To Do With Friends And Colleagues

Staying committed to your fitness goals can be a challenge. After a while, it can get boring. You lose your motivation, and it seems easier to give up than it does to push ahead and keep going.

Fun fitness challenges and competitions with your friends, family, and colleagues can go a long way toward shaking up your fitness routine and giving you a reason to keep trying.

And there are lots of reasons why you should stick to social fitness, especially at work, to it to boost your activity and improve your lifestyle towards a healthier one. For instance, inactive lifestyle and poor nutrition choices can results in such unpleasant illnesses as heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and even cancer.

We’ve all been there, you get super excited about getting fit and active, but over time your excitement fades, and you’re back to your normal day-to-day routine.

Fitness trackers were invented to help you track your progress and goals. But social fitness goes beyond that. While it’s great to have a visual representation and reminder of your activity, it’s much easier to stay motivated when you have a few partners in crime taking those steps with you.

1. In It Together

If you’re someone who goes to the gym often, you’ve probably learned that it’s a lot easier and more fun when you have a buddy to go with you. The time passes faster, you push yourself a little harder, and you don’t waste time looking around with feelings of paranoia that everyone is watching you, waiting to see if you make a mistake on the equipment (we’ve all been there, it’s ok to admit it).

Social fitness brings that buddy system to life no matter where you are. If you’re going for a walk, vacuuming the house, or running at the gym, you’re not doing it alone – you are connected to others who are trying to increase their activity, too. You can check your friend’s stats and feel motivated to do more, or feel proud of yourself for keeping up. Not everyone can find someone to go to the gym with them every day, but you can easily find people who wear fitness trackers and want to be encouraged on the journey you’re all on together.

2. For Your Competitive Side

Encouragement is a great motivator, but one of the most motivating factors in group workouts, and therefore social fitness, is competition. Almost everyone has that inner need to win, to prove themselves, and to take home the trophy. We love the thrill of beating our friends or strangers during a competition. We want them to come along with us on the journey; we just don’t want them to finish first. It might sound a little primaeval, but it’s just human nature. We compete, we push harder when there’s someone next to us who are doing better than us. We need a healthy dose of competition to boost us to new levels.

3. Everyone’s Invited

Have you ever watched all your friends or team members go to a party that you weren’t invited to? It’s not a pleasant feeling and can lead to you eating a tub of ice cream while sitting on the couch watching a sad movie, and that’s kind of the opposite of what your goal is at the moment. That feeling is similar to the one you might feel if you have a different fitness tracker than everyone else. OK, we are exaggerating, but admit it, it is a bummer when you have a Garmin while everyone else got a Fitbit.

With inKin, you can connect with Fitbit, Jawbone, Garmin, Microsoft Band users, and so much more. Everyone comes together on one platform for like-minded individuals who are working as hard to maintain their fitness goals as you are. You’ll meet people from all over the world, make new friends, and become a part of the fun, vibrant international fitness community.

Now you can join that fun fitness challenges in the workplace everyone’s talking about. Plus, you can create public groups and challenge complete strangers. Someone halfway across the country will be running up and down stairs to beat you at a competition, and that’s something you should be proud of.