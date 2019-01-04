January Conference Center Events

What’s Happening at the FFB Conference Center

& TheNorth Central Arkansas Art Gallery

Open Tuesday – Friday 9:00am to 4:00pm

OPEN MIC – Music with Greg, John, Dawn & Friends.

Tuesday, January 8th, 6pm-8pm

All season long on the second Tuesday of the month.

Hang out, kick back, make new friends, welcome visitors, say hello to your neighbors – just a great place for fun. This family friendly gathering is free and open to all. Bring your instruments, share your talent or just kick back and enjoy the evening. ENCORE opens at 5:30pm located off the Conference Center lobby. See you there!

SAVE THE DATE:

Valentine’s Day Gala

February 14, 2019 – Social Hour 5:30pm with Dinner 6pm

Music by “Sean Sikes Band” 7pm.

$35.00 Advance $45.00 Door

FOR LODGING CALL 501-884-4202

For Overnight Lodging and all information about activities at the center call 501-884-4202. For more information about the Conference and Visitor Center visit www.FairfieldBayConferenceCenter.com, or call 501-884-4202.