Indian Hills Golf March E-news

What a wet, cold fall and winter we have had!  Looking ahead at the weather predictions for March it looks like we might be hosting some golf at Indian Hills Golf Course.   

Annual golf membership renewal is due March 1.  We have annual membership packages starting as low as $1300.00 a year.

2019 tournament season is coming upon fast.  Indian Hills has eleven tournaments, 4 IHGA events and 5 private events scheduled for the 2019 season.  One of the private events is a foot golf outing to consist of approximately 150 participants.  We are pretty excited to host this new event.

DATE SPONSORED TOURNAMENTS TIME
Apr 27 FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY 9am
May 04 FFB ROTARY SCHOLARSHIP 9am
June 01 SUMMIT 55 9am
June 08 OZARK HEALTH CLASSIC 9am
June 22 FFB ANIMAL PROTECTION LEAGUE 9am
July 06 RED, WHITE & BLUE BEAUTIFICATION 8am
July 12 AFB LR 8am
Aug 24 FFB FIREMAN’S TOURNAMENT 8am
Sept 21 AMERICAN LEGION POST #333 9am
Sept 28 FEED THE HUNGRY 9am
Oct 19 SUPERINTENDENT’S REVENGE 9am
DATE IHGA EVENTS TIME
Apr 06 SPRING BASH 9am
Apr 28 TWI-LIGHT 3:3Opm
Jul 21 TWI-LIGHT 4pm
Oct 13 TWI-LIGHT    GLO BALL 7pm

 The wet cold weather isn’t so good for the golf course but it is great for UTV Excursions.  90 miles of trails through the undeveloped property of Fairfield Bay.  If you have been thinking about taking a tour, now is the time.  It isn’t too cold or too hot outside and there is still plenty of mud to have fun in.  We do three tours daily.    8:30 am and 11am are 1.5 hour tours and a 2 hour tour is at 1:30pm.    Call Indian Hills Golf Resort Pro Shop (501) 884-6018 to make reservations or for more information. 

