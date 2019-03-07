Indian Hills Golf March E-news

Close-up of Golf Club and Golf Ball

What a wet, cold fall and winter we have had! Looking ahead at the weather predictions for March it looks like we might be hosting some golf at Indian Hills Golf Course.

Annual golf membership renewal is due March 1. We have annual membership packages starting as low as $1300.00 a year.

2019 tournament season is coming upon fast. Indian Hills has eleven tournaments, 4 IHGA events and 5 private events scheduled for the 2019 season. One of the private events is a foot golf outing to consist of approximately 150 participants. We are pretty excited to host this new event.

DATE SPONSORED TOURNAMENTS TIME Apr 27 FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY 9am May 04 FFB ROTARY SCHOLARSHIP 9am June 01 SUMMIT 55 9am June 08 OZARK HEALTH CLASSIC 9am June 22 FFB ANIMAL PROTECTION LEAGUE 9am July 06 RED, WHITE & BLUE BEAUTIFICATION 8am July 12 AFB LR 8am Aug 24 FFB FIREMAN’S TOURNAMENT 8am Sept 21 AMERICAN LEGION POST #333 9am Sept 28 FEED THE HUNGRY 9am Oct 19 SUPERINTENDENT’S REVENGE 9am DATE IHGA EVENTS TIME Apr 06 SPRING BASH 9am Apr 28 TWI-LIGHT 3:3Opm Jul 21 TWI-LIGHT 4pm Oct 13 TWI-LIGHT GLO BALL 7pm

The wet cold weather isn’t so good for the golf course but it is great for UTV Excursions. 90 miles of trails through the undeveloped property of Fairfield Bay. If you have been thinking about taking a tour, now is the time. It isn’t too cold or too hot outside and there is still plenty of mud to have fun in. We do three tours daily. 8:30 am and 11am are 1.5 hour tours and a 2 hour tour is at 1:30pm. Call Indian Hills Golf Resort Pro Shop (501) 884-6018 to make reservations or for more information.

