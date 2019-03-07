Indian Hills Golf March E-news

What a wet, cold fall and winter we have had! Looking ahead at the weather predictions for March it looks like we might be hosting some golf at Indian Hills Golf Course.
Annual golf membership renewal is due March 1. We have annual membership packages starting as low as $1300.00 a year.
2019 tournament season is coming upon fast. Indian Hills has eleven tournaments, 4 IHGA events and 5 private events scheduled for the 2019 season. One of the private events is a foot golf outing to consist of approximately 150 participants. We are pretty excited to host this new event.
|DATE
|SPONSORED TOURNAMENTS
|TIME
|Apr 27
|FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY
|9am
|May 04
|FFB ROTARY SCHOLARSHIP
|9am
|June 01
|SUMMIT 55
|9am
|June 08
|OZARK HEALTH CLASSIC
|9am
|June 22
|FFB ANIMAL PROTECTION LEAGUE
|9am
|July 06
|RED, WHITE & BLUE BEAUTIFICATION
|8am
|July 12
|AFB LR
|8am
|Aug 24
|FFB FIREMAN’S TOURNAMENT
|8am
|Sept 21
|AMERICAN LEGION POST #333
|9am
|Sept 28
|FEED THE HUNGRY
|9am
|Oct 19
|SUPERINTENDENT’S REVENGE
|9am
|DATE
|IHGA EVENTS
|TIME
|Apr 06
|SPRING BASH
|9am
|Apr 28
|TWI-LIGHT
|3:3Opm
|Jul 21
|TWI-LIGHT
|4pm
|Oct 13
|TWI-LIGHT GLO BALL
|7pm
The wet cold weather isn’t so good for the golf course but it is great for UTV Excursions. 90 miles of trails through the undeveloped property of Fairfield Bay. If you have been thinking about taking a tour, now is the time. It isn’t too cold or too hot outside and there is still plenty of mud to have fun in. We do three tours daily. 8:30 am and 11am are 1.5 hour tours and a 2 hour tour is at 1:30pm. Call Indian Hills Golf Resort Pro Shop (501) 884-6018 to make reservations or for more information.