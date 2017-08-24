Indian Hills Golf News

We have a few events coming up at Indian Hills Golf Resort and are looking forward to seeing a few familiar faces along with some new faces to share in the fun.

The first is a 4 person, fun fellowship scramble with Indian Hills and Mountain Ranch members. This is scheduled for Thursday, August 24, 2017 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. The fee for this fun event is $25 per player. Cash or check only, no credit cards to pay for tournament entry fees. There will be a lunch provided after play.

The Fairfield Bay Fireman’s Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, August 26, 2017. Registration to begin at 8 a.m. with a tournament shotgun start at 9 a.m. The entry fee for this 4 person, 18 hole scramble is $55 per person. Cash or check only, no credit cards to pay for tournament entry fees. Raffle tickets will be sold for some great giveaways. Drinks, snacks and lunch will be provided.

Sunday, August 27 is IHGA Twilight Golf. This is a 4 person, 9 hole scramble. Shotgun start at 4 p.m. You may sign up individually or as a couple. Sign up for golf, the meal or both. Your choice!

Call the Pro Shop for more information regarding any of the above mentioned events coming soon to Indian Hills Golf Resort.

Golf Results 8/16/17

Wednesday 9 Hole Ladies

1st place: 41—-Diane Glyde

2nd place tie: 42—-Jane Dean & Charlene Burge

Wednesday 18 Hole Ladies

1st place: +1—-Neva Erickson

2nd place: -2—-Sharon Vajda

Welcome Timeshare and Newcomers Indian Hills Scramble

You’re invited to participate in the Timeshare and Newcomers Indian Hills Golf Scramble every Friday. Registration is at 11:30 a.m. and tee off is at noon.

This is a 4 person, 18 hole scramble. You must be signed up to play. Call Mary Baker at 501.884.3785 or you can email her at [email protected] to register.

Call the Pro Shop for details on cost of golf. Each person will be assessed $1 for prizes. The prize money will be awarded after golf in the Little Red Restaurant. This is a fun, get acquinted game.

If you do not have a partner, we will find you one.