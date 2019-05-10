Indian Hills Golf May E-news

Golf Season has Finally Arrived.

There is so much beauty to see here in Fairfield Bay. Whether it be on the golf course or taking a UTV Excursion tour on our trails within our beautiful city, otherwise known as the diamond in the rough.

We have had plenty of rain to keep the trails nice and muddy but with the warm weather it won’t take long for the trails dry up. Make your reservations today! Call Indian Hills Golf Resort Pro Shop to schedule your Excursion tour. If you tell us you read our May article in the ENews we will give you 15% off your reserved tour.

The 2019 golf tournaments have begun.The IHGA Spring Bash is behind us and next up is The FFB Rotary Scholarship Golf Tournament scheduled for May 04. The Gold Star Memorial Monument Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, May 25. Funds raised will go toward the construction of the Gold Star Monument that is to be constructed on the State Capitol Grounds. This will be the first monument of its kind ever erected on the grounds of a State Capitol. The Stone County Medical Center (SCMC) Couples Tournament is scheduled for Friday May 31.

For more information or to get a team signed up please call the pro shop (501) 884-6018.

Are you looking for some adventure?

Maybe we can interest you in a beautiful scenic tour through the back roads and trails of Fairfield Bay. We offer UTV tour excursions every day 8:30am, 11am and 1:30pm.

If your family is in town for spring break and you are looking for some inexpensive fun for all, come on out to the course for some FOOT GOLFfun.

Customer Service is Key!

Indian Hills Golf Resort has the friendliest staff around. Come see for yourself, join us for coffee and conversation in the mornings.

Welcoming Spring with open arm!

We are so happy to see the winter behind us and am looking forward to a beautiful season in front of us.

See you on the greens!

Rebecca Jenkins,

Golf Manager, Indian Hills Golf Resort