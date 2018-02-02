Indian Hills Golf – February E-news

It’s a great time to get your golf equipment up to par. We are having a grip sale. All in stock grips are 20% off with free installation for the month of February. Our tournament schedule is complete with many exciting events for the upcoming year. Also, we have a fully stocked golf shop to assist you with any of your golfing needs. Catch a pretty day, and get out and play. And be sure to sign up for some great Golf Tournaments coming up this season.

Josh Little, Golf Manager, Indian Hills Golf Resort