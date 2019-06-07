Indian Hills Golf E-news

Summer has arrived in Fairfield Bayand we have the outdoor family fun stuff to do right here at Indian Hills Golf Resort. We have foot golf, which is a combination of soccer and golf, this is a competitive sport for the whole family to enjoy. Foot golf is available to play most every day after 12pm.

Rain means a whole lot of Fun for UTV Excursion Tours.

We have received more than our fair share of rain this year, which is great for taking a UTV Excursion tour. We have three tours daily, 8:30, 11am and 1:30pm. Come take a tour with us and see the beauty within Fairfield Bay.

Golf Tournaments are Rocking right now. Join in!

The tournaments have been well attended with plenty more for you to join in on yet this summer.

Red, White and Blue Beautification Tournament scheduled for Saturday, July 6.

Patriots Outdoor Solution tournament scheduled for Saturday, July 13.

IHGA is hosting another twilight 9 hole event in July. This is scheduled for Sunday, July 21 at 4pm with dinner after golf in the pavilion.

Friday social golf has changed their start time for the summer to 9am shotgun start.

Come hike the trail to take you to the Indian Cavethat is located on hole number nine of Indian Hills golf course.

We have lots of family fun going on right here at Indian Hills Golf Resort. Come see us or call Indian Hills Pro Shop for more information.

See you on the greens!

Rebecca Jenkins,

Golf Manager, Indian Hills Golf Resort